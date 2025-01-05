Bubblefong Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.63 Million (BBF)

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Bubblefong has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bubblefong has a market cap of $4.63 million and $179,759.85 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bubblefong token can currently be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bubblefong Token Profile

Bubblefong’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,000,984 tokens. The official message board for Bubblefong is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends. Bubblefong’s official website is bubblefong.io. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bubblefong

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

