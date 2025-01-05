Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 3.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 29,488,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 46,581,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

Plug Power Stock Up 12.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 575.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 125,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,194,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,456 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 31.7% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 75,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth $823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Stories

