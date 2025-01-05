Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $108.43 and last traded at $107.86. 3,258,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 7,792,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

