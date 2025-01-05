Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $91.12 and last traded at $91.04. 2,239,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,300,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $729.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.72.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $2,411,175.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,238,881.91. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,412 shares of company stock valued at $12,478,116 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 587,534 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,782,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 692,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,859,000 after buying an additional 48,205 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.1% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 15,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

