Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Shares Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $275.08 and last traded at $273.89. 17,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 86,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRI. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.33.

The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.27 and a 200 day moving average of $266.19.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.87. Primerica had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $774.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $903,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,942,728.94. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Primerica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

