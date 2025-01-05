Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.57 and last traded at $19.62. Approximately 2,482,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 12,104,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

ET has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

