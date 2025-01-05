BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Should You Buy?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.28. 19,016,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 28,825,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

BigBear.ai Trading Up 10.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 3.58.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The company had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. BigBear.ai’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $1,019,614.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,713,297 shares in the company, valued at $255,809,668.66. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,583,254 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,829.50. This represents a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 782,892 shares of company stock worth $1,887,246. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BigBear.ai by 135.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 23,597 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Further Reading

