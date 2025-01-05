Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $516.73 and last traded at $514.68. Approximately 8,902,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 22,158,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $510.23.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $512.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.77.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco QQQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 22,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,729,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

