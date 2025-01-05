Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $516.73 and last traded at $514.68. Approximately 8,902,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 22,158,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $510.23.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $512.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.77.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
