Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Shares Up 10.7% – Here’s Why

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report) was up 10.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.47 ($0.09). Approximately 2,318,637 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,567,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).

Challenger Energy Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.45. The firm has a market cap of £15.32 million, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.53.

About Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy is a Caribbean and Americas focused oil and gas company, with a range of onshore and offshore oil and gas assets in the region. The Company’s primary focus is on its Uruguay exploration acreage and its Trinidad production business

