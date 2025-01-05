Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Shares Up 14.8% – Here’s Why

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 362,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 262,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Electrum Discovery Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$10.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 21.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08.

About Electrum Discovery

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

