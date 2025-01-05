RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Stock Price Up 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 121,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 64,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of C$22.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

