Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Trading Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $79.94 and last traded at $80.24. Approximately 99,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 470,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.
Synaptics Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Synaptics
In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $33,549.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,095.85. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Synaptics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 58.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Synaptics
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
