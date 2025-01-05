Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 114,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 471,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Abcourt Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

