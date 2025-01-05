Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Trading Down 17.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Free Report) were down 17.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 11,166,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,901,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Katoro Gold Stock Down 17.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £832,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,296.49.

About Katoro Gold

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.

