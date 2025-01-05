Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.48. 10,200,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 15,981,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

A number of research firms have commented on SMCI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 246.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 26.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

