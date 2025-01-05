MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Trading Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 2,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.
MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 6.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.
About MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.
