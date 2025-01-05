Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Trading Down 3.5% – Time to Sell?

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 372,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 717,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Braskem from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Braskem alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BAK

Braskem Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 1.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Braskem by 876.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Braskem by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Braskem during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

About Braskem

(Get Free Report)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.