Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Trading 7.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.31 and last traded at $43.31. Approximately 48,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 119,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DMRC. StockNews.com raised Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 240.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,788 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 18.5% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 455,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 71,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

