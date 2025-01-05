Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLX. William Blair raised Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Get Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Stock Performance

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialisation of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. It involved in developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.