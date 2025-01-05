Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.47. 189,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 368,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pony AI in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.60 price objective for the company.

Pony AI Stock Down 3.4 %

Pony AI Company Profile

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

