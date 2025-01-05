Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Up 7.2% – What’s Next?

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 2,157,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,437,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PACB. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.95.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a current ratio of 9.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $544.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 85.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

