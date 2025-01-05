SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 142,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 166,466 shares.The stock last traded at $8.44 and had previously closed at $8.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCWX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Report on SecureWorks
SecureWorks Price Performance
Institutional Trading of SecureWorks
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in SecureWorks by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 32,929 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 16.4% during the third quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 368,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 51,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 16,327 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 327,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SecureWorks by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SecureWorks
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.