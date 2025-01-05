Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 25,372 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 24,478 shares.The stock last traded at $42.22 and had previously closed at $41.95.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $679.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.26.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

