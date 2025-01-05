Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 104,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 108,345 shares.The stock last traded at $32.20 and had previously closed at $32.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Ichor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Ichor Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Ichor had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 136.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 214.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 134.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

