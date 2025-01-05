Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $3.13. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 292 shares traded.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

