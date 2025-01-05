First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 277,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the previous session’s volume of 71,323 shares.The stock last traded at $88.88 and had previously closed at $88.08.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $442.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.