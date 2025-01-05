First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 277,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the previous session’s volume of 71,323 shares.The stock last traded at $88.88 and had previously closed at $88.08.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $442.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXL. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

