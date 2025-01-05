First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 308,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 197,145 shares.The stock last traded at $23.40 and had previously closed at $23.28.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
