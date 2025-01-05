First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 308,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 197,145 shares.The stock last traded at $23.40 and had previously closed at $23.28.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,753,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,427,000 after purchasing an additional 880,921 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth $5,665,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 138,919.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 181,985 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 645,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 178,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,779,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.