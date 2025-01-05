iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.22 and last traded at $35.31, with a volume of 22637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $551.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI France ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 185,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 56,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

