Biglari (NYSE:BH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 6,164 shares.The stock last traded at $250.51 and had previously closed at $249.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Biglari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Biglari alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BH

Biglari Stock Up 3.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Biglari

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 4,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $328.48 per share, with a total value of $1,531,702.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,616,241.60. The trade was a 0.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,977 shares of company stock worth $6,342,966. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Biglari by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 2.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 78.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Biglari by 4.6% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Biglari by 48.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biglari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.