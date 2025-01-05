iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 208,926 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 113,876 shares.The stock last traded at $81.46 and had previously closed at $81.06.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCB. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $410,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

