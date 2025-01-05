International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $7.79.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $1.05. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 138.31% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group



International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

