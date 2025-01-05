Vale (NYSE:VALE) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 5662268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VALE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.50 to $11.30 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Get Vale alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Vale

Vale Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vale during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Vale in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.