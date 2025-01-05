Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 35,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 30,345 shares.The stock last traded at $1.79 and had previously closed at $1.77.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up -2.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.0329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 11.2%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.