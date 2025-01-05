Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 430,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 315,785 shares.The stock last traded at $2.34 and had previously closed at $2.11.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Getty Images from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Images presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.47 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 4,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $10,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,175,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,471,144.52. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 48,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,706,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,312,013.50. This represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,266,876 shares of company stock worth $10,629,182. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Getty Images by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 88,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 466,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Images by 12.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 58,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Getty Images in the second quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

