Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.50 and last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 12266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

MBIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $355.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.13 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 21.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.96%.

In other news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. CWM LLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 54.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

