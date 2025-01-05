Critical Review: Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) versus LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LightPath Technologies and Navitas Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Navitas Semiconductor 0 3 5 0 2.63

LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.72%. Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than LightPath Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $32.05 million 5.12 -$8.01 million ($0.22) -18.82 Navitas Semiconductor $91.38 million 8.16 -$145.43 million ($0.42) -9.50

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Navitas Semiconductor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LightPath Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navitas Semiconductor. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navitas Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -25.86% -26.51% -16.55% Navitas Semiconductor -84.61% -23.64% -20.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor beats LightPath Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other sectors. The company sells its products directly to customers in Europe and Asia. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

