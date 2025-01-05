Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $13.03. Innventure shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 34,099 shares changing hands.
Innventure Stock Performance
About Innventure
Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.
