Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Shares Up 5.3% – What’s Next?

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.46 and last traded at $29.82. Approximately 30,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 214,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $682.97 million, a PE ratio of 333.48 and a beta of 1.80.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Byrna Technologies

In related news, CFO Laurilee Kearnes bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100. This trade represents a 400.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Byrna Technologies by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,758,000 after buying an additional 548,670 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 145.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 45,118 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $408,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.