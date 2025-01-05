Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading 6.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $18.88. 17,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 70,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Pulse Biosciences

In related news, Director Robert W. Duggan bought 55,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.18 per share, with a total value of $949,298.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,328,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,207,358.06. This trade represents a 0.13 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $871,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,456.24. This trade represents a 44.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 17.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 69,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 193.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 97,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the third quarter worth $588,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

