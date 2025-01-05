ZJK Industrial (NASDAQ:ZJK) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 10,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 62,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.
ZJK Industrial Trading Down 9.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZJK Industrial stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.06% of ZJK Industrial at the end of the most recent quarter.
About ZJK Industrial
ZJK Industrial Co Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specialized in manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts products applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ZJK Industrial
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Nebius Group: The Rising Star in AI Infrastructure
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/30 – 1/03
Receive News & Ratings for ZJK Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZJK Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.