ZJK Industrial (NASDAQ:ZJK) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Here’s Why

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 10,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 62,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

ZJK Industrial Trading Down 9.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.82.

Get ZJK Industrial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZJK Industrial stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.06% of ZJK Industrial at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ZJK Industrial

ZJK Industrial Co Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise specialized in manufacturing and sale of precision fasteners, structural parts and other precision metal parts products applied in a variety of industries, including intelligent electronic equipment, new energy vehicles, aerospace, energy storage systems and liquid cooling systems used in artificial intelligence supercomputers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZJK Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZJK Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.