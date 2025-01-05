SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Trading 5.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.10. 272,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 684,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

SelectQuote Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $710.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.22.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $292.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 124,005 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,894,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,413 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 58,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

