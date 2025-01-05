Artesian Resources (NASDAQ: ARTNA) Announces Departure of CEO and Appointment of Interim CEOWILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTNA) reported in a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Artesian Resources’s 8K filing here.

About Artesian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Articles