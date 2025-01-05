New Concept Energy, Inc. Holds Annual Meeting and Board of Directors Meeting

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR) recently reported key outcomes from its Annual Meeting of Stockholders and subsequent Board of Directors gathering held on December 31, 2024. The meeting, originally scheduled for December 4 through 31, 2024, was convened following a proxy solicitation issued in October.

At the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting, convened on December 31, 2024, proxies representing 89.4% of outstanding shares were cast, establishing a quorum present either in person or by proxy. Notably, 27.62% of the 5,131,934 shares of Common Stock are held in DTC/CEDE accounts.

During the meeting, shareholders voted on the election of directors. All existing directors received notable support: Gene S. Bertcher garnered 2,114,469 votes (41.20% for), Richard W. Humphrey secured 2,125,991 votes (41.43% for), Dan Locklear received 2,078,441 votes (40.50% for), Cecelia Maynard garnered 2,069,409 votes (40.32% for), and Raymond D. Roberts, Sr. obtained 2,177,847 votes (42.44% for).

Furthermore, the appointment of Turner Stone & Company LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, and any interim period was ratified with 4,366,763 votes for, 220,690 against, and 535 abstentions.

Following the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting, the Board of Directors convened and reelected Gene S. Bertcher as Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, Richard W. Humphrey was selected as the Presiding Director by the independent directors.

Thus, all key proposals presented during the Annual Meeting were duly considered and approved. The actions taken during this meeting will significantly impact the governance and operational strategies of New Concept Energy, Inc. as it embarks on its upcoming fiscal year.

The company authorized the publication of this report for public disclosure on December 31, 2024.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

