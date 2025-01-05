EMCORE Reports Positive Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter ResultsBUDD LAKE, NJ, January 3, 2025 – EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of inertial navigation solutions to the aerospace and defense industry, disclosed its financial performan

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read EMCORE’s 8K filing here.

About EMCORE

(Get Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

Further Reading