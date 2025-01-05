Sabine Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Cash Distribution for January 2025Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE: SBR) recently declared a cash distribution to its unit holders for the month of January 2025. The Trust, managed by Argent Trust Company, announced a

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Sabine Royalty Trust’s 8K filing here.
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
