Safety Shot, Inc. Launches Innovative On-the-Go Stick Packs, Aims to Revolutionize Wellness Market

Jupiter, Fla., January 03, 2025 – Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) unveiled its latest breakthrough in convenient wellness solutions with the introduction of Sure Shot On-the-Go Powder Stick Packs. This innovative product marks the world’s first alcohol-reducing solution in a portable and convenient form. The company aims to disrupt the burgeoning wellness market, projected to surpass $2 billion by 2033.

After successful trials showcasing significant reductions in blood alcohol levels, Safety Shot’s clinically-supported, patented formula is now conveniently packaged in on-the-go stick packs. The product is available in two flavors, Citrus Splash and Berry Blast, expanding consumer options. These Sure Shot Stick Packs are currently accessible online, with upcoming launches planned on Amazon by mid-Q1 and in retail stores by Q2.

David Sandler, COO and Co-Inventor of Safety Shot, praised the collaborative efforts of the R&D team and manufacturing partners, highlighting the successful encapsulation of the proven Sure Shot formula in a convenient stick pack format. Sandler emphasized the company’s dedication to ongoing innovation and the delivery of top-tier wellness solutions.

Sure Shot Stick Packs present a novel approach as the world’s maiden clinically confirmed alcohol-reducing product now offered in an eco-friendly and portable stick pack design. Infused with a blend of electrolytes, antioxidants, and natural extracts, Sure Shot aids alcohol metabolism while enhancing overall well-being. The stick packs boast precise dosing, maximized portability, and versatile consumption options, either as a standalone or mixed additive to beverages.

CEO Jarrett Boon underscored the convenience of powder stick packs for individuals always on the go, emphasizing Sure Shot’s rapid alcohol reduction effects, often felt within 30 minutes of consumption. Boon expressed confidence in the product’s unparalleled accessibility for retail partners and consumers alike, potentially broadening their customer base and addressing alcohol consumption challenges effectively.

The introduction of stick packs is anticipated to bolster Safety Shot’s financial performance by streamlining production costs and operational efficiency. The strategic shift aligns with the company’s mission to enhance shareholder value through continuous innovation and operational excellence.

With the global wellness market on track to exceed $2 billion by 2033, driven by a 5.4% CAGR, Safety Shot strategically positions itself to captivate health-conscious individuals, athletes, and travelers seeking sustainable, convenient wellness solutions. CEO Jarrett Boon signaled a bright future for Safety Shot, empirically committed to crafting innovative wellness offerings meeting evolving consumer needs.

Interested stakeholders and consumers can access more information and purchase Sure Shot On-the-Go Powder Stick Packs at www.sureshot.com.

About Safety Shot, Inc.

Safety Shot, Inc., a pioneer in wellness and dietary supplements, introduces Safety Shot, the world’s first patented wellness product known for reducing blood alcohol content while boosting cognitive acuity, energy levels, and overall mood. Safety Shot is available for online purchase at www.sureshot.com, www.walmart.com, and Amazon, with plans to expand to business-to-business sales to various distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars throughout 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning Safety Shot and its industry under the purview of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include substantial risks and uncertainties, with Safety Shot committed to monitoring and mitigating these risks as per regulatory requirements and applicable laws. Safety Shot encourages vigilance in assessing these disclosures and updates as needed.



