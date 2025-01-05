Rivian Automotive’s (RIVN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 27.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.74.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $20.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,097 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $98,783.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,892.20. The trade was a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $937,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,712,811.25. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,000 shares of company stock worth $3,312,443. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.1% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 63.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 76,967 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 11.9% in the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

