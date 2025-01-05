Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.20.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $149.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -405.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.97. Repligen has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $211.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 58,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.6% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Repligen by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

