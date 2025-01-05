Royal Bank of Canada Lowers PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target to $19.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PUBM. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on PubMatic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. PubMatic has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $25.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.27 million, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.40.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 19,892 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $287,240.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,525.20. The trade was a 82.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,447.52. This represents a 13.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,799 shares of company stock worth $1,672,374. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 28.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 265,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,295,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in PubMatic by 222.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 752,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 519,275 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 17.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 676,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 100,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 122.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 239,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

