Northland Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Stock Price

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NWPX. Northland Capmk cut Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $57.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $466.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $430,039.50. This represents a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at $944,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 26.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the second quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 272.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

